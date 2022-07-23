Nikao Sokattak first up for Rewa FC

[File Photo]

Rewa football will play its first Oceania Champions League game against Cook Islands representative Nikao Sokattak.

The Oceania Football Confederation has confirmed the venue, match dates and kick-off times for the O-League which will be staged in Auckland next month.

All matches will be held at Ngahue Reserve, at the OFC Home of Football in Stonefields, Auckland.

Rewa’s first match is on August 5th at 3pm.

Their second group clash is against Auckland City FC on August 8th at 12pm followed by New Caledonian team Hienghène Sport three days later also at 12pm.

The semi-finals is scheduled for August 14th starting at 11.30pm and 2.30pm.

The final is planned for 2pm on August 17th.