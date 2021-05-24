Football
Nadi eyes Futsal title
January 25, 2022 4:21 pm
The Nadi futsal team
The Nadi futsal side aims to move one step up this year, after bowing out in the semi-finals in last year’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship.
Like any other team coming into the competition, Coach Vikash Chand knows this is easier said than done.
Despite not having indoor facilities in Nadi, Chand says they managed to work out ways in getting the boys in shape.
He adds they have more depth in the team with the inclusion of some Under-16 players in the squad.
Nadi will open its Futsal IDC campaign against Lautoka on Thursday at 9.15 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.
|DATE & DAY
|TIME
|TEAM 1
|SCORE
|TEAM 2
|Group
|Day 1
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|27 January - Thursday
|5:00PM
|Suva
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|6:45PM
|Ba
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|27 January - Thursday
|8:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Lami
|Group A
|27 January - Thursday
|9:15PM
|Nadi
|Lautoka
|Group B
|Day 2
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|28 January - Friday
|5:00PM
|Rewa
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|6:15PM
|Nadi
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|28 January - Friday
|7:30PM
|Ba
|-
|Lautoka
|Group A
|28 January - Friday
|8:45PM
|Suva
|Lami
|Group B
|DAY 3
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|29 January - Saturday
|10:00AM
|Lautoka
|-
|Tailevu Naitasiri
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|11:15AM
|Ba
|-
|Nadi
|Group B
|29 January - Saturday
|12:30PM
|Suva
|-
|Rewa
|Group A
|29 January - Saturday
|1:45PM
|Lami
|-
|Rakiraki
|Group A
|SEMIFINAL
|29 January - Saturday
|6:30PM
|Winner GA
|-
|Runner up GB
|Semi-final 1
|29 January - Saturday
|7:45PM
|Winner GB
|-
|Runner up GA
|Semi-final 2
|DAY 4
|Vodafone Arena, Suva
|30 January - Sunday
|11am
|4th Place GA
|-
|4th Place GB
|7th/8th
|30 January - Sunday
|12:15AM
|3rd Place GA
|-
|3rd Place GA
|5th/6th
|3rd/4th Playoff
|30 January - Sunday
|1:30PM
|Loser SF1
|-
|Loser SF2
|3rd/4th
|FINAL
|30 January- Sunday
|3:00PM
|Winner SF1
|-
|Winner SF2
|FINAL
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|GROUP A
|SUVA
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lami
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rakiraki
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rewa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GROUP B
|Ba
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NADI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lautoka
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tailevu/Naitasiri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
