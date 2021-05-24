Nadi eyes Futsal title

The Nadi futsal side aims to move one step up this year, after bowing out in the semi-finals in last year’s Digicel Futsal Inter-District Championship.

Like any other team coming into the competition, Coach Vikash Chand knows this is easier said than done.

Despite not having indoor facilities in Nadi, Chand says they managed to work out ways in getting the boys in shape.

He adds they have more depth in the team with the inclusion of some Under-16 players in the squad.

Nadi will open its Futsal IDC campaign against Lautoka on Thursday at 9.15 pm at the Vodafone Arena in Suva.

You can catch all the action live on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.

DATE & DAY TIME TEAM 1 SCORE TEAM 2 Group Day 1 Vodafone Arena, Suva 27 January - Thursday 5:00PM Suva - Rakiraki Group A 27 January - Thursday 6:45PM Ba - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 27 January - Thursday 8:00PM Rewa - Lami Group A 27 January - Thursday 9:15PM Nadi Lautoka Group B Day 2 Vodafone Arena, Suva 28 January - Friday 5:00PM Rewa - Rakiraki Group A 28 January - Friday 6:15PM Nadi - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 28 January - Friday 7:30PM Ba - Lautoka Group A 28 January - Friday 8:45PM Suva Lami Group B DAY 3 Vodafone Arena, Suva 29 January - Saturday 10:00AM Lautoka - Tailevu Naitasiri Group B 29 January - Saturday 11:15AM Ba - Nadi Group B 29 January - Saturday 12:30PM Suva - Rewa Group A 29 January - Saturday 1:45PM Lami - Rakiraki Group A SEMIFINAL 29 January - Saturday 6:30PM Winner GA - Runner up GB Semi-final 1 29 January - Saturday 7:45PM Winner GB - Runner up GA Semi-final 2 DAY 4 Vodafone Arena, Suva 30 January - Sunday 11am 4th Place GA - 4th Place GB 7th/8th 30 January - Sunday 12:15AM 3rd Place GA - 3rd Place GA 5th/6th 3rd/4th Playoff 30 January - Sunday 1:30PM Loser SF1 - Loser SF2 3rd/4th FINAL 30 January- Sunday 3:00PM Winner SF1 - Winner SF2 FINAL