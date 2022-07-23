Kulas yet to reach full potential

[File Photo]

Fiji Football chief executive Mohammed Yusuf believes the Digicel Kulas is yet to reach its full potential.

The Kulas bounced back from its 1-all draw against the Solomon Islands to come away with a win against New Caledonia and qualify for the quarter-finals.

Yusuf is confident the team will take things a level higher when it meets the Cook Islands in the quarter-final tomorrow.

“We are still yet to reach our potential and we can play even better but i think there were changes in the two days, a lot of girls getting game time so come quarter-final and semifinal we should have our full strength team.”

Yusuf adds that some of the players that were sick have returned, which means more options for Cole to choose from.

Tomorrow’s match kicks off at 4pm.

