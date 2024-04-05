WAF seeks funding for the $8.5 billion investment

[Source: Water Authority of Fiji/Facebook]

In order to finance its comprehensive Water Sector Strategy 2050, the Water Authority of Fiji is seeking funds from a number of sources, including development partners and prospective tariff adjustments, to cover the estimated $8.5 billion investment cost.

Chief Executive Dr. Amit Chanan states that the Authority must consider partnerships with the private sector and development partners in addition to the public purse to secure the kind of finance that is vitally needed to invest in their infrastructure.

Dr Chanan highlights the need to address the aging infrastructure.

Article continues after advertisement

“One of the key pillars in the strategy is the pillar of asset health. It is no secret that our assets are really old and they are failing, so for the investment that we are looking to invest in the water infrastructure, the strategy calls for 50% of that investment into asset renewal.”

According to Dr. Chanan, the strategy provides a thorough framework for identifying and replacing old assets which allocates $3.5 billion for water and $5 billion for waste water.

Minister for Works and Infrastructure, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, emphasizes the government’s commitment to supporting the strategy, including the possibility of adjusting water tariffs.

“There may be a tariff structure where those who use a huge amount of water need to pay more, for example, factories or big businesses, so that’s an option that needs to be looked into, but at this point in time, it’s mentioned in the report. It needs to be accessed carefully.”

Dr. Chanan believes that ensuring the long-term sustainability and success of Fiji’s water infrastructure is in line with the objectives of the Water Sector Strategy 2050.