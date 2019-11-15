Two officers sent on leave over missing exhibit

The Fiji Police Force has already begun taking action against those who were allegedly responsible for the missing drug exhibit at the Namaka Police Station in Nadi.

This has seen two officers suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.

Acting Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu has also directed a separate inquiry into the internal systems and processes followed with regards to the handling of the missing exhibit.

This inquiry will be headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police.

The Fiji Police Force started investigating this incident after a Nolle Prosequi was filed yesterday by the Director of Public Prosecution in a case of two men.

Justin Ho and Fredrick Epeli were charged with one count of attempted unlawful exportation of illicit drugs

It was alleged that on 23 December 2018, without lawful authority, they attempted to export 2015.7 grams of cocaine to Sydney, Australia.

The investigation is being conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters based in Suva.

Tudravu says if investigations find failure on the part of supervisors, those identified will also be suspended awaiting the outcome of internal disciplinary proceedings.