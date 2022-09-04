Qiliho pays courtesy call to Vuniwaqa at UNHQ

[Photo: Fiji Police / Facebook]

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho officially paid a courtesy call to Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations Department of Safety & Security, Unaisi Vuniwaqa.

This was their first meeting at UNHQ in her official capacity following her appointment last year.

ASG Vuniwaqa is the first Fijian woman to be based in New York at this level after her stint as Police Commissioner at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan.

Qiliho congratulated ASG Vuniwaqa and expressed the well wishes of not only the members of the Fiji Police Force, but of Fiji as a whole.