Warid referred to FICAC

The People’s Alliance provisional candidate Liliana Warid has been referred to the Fiji Independent Commission against Corruption (FICAC) for a probable breach of the Electoral Act.

Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem revealed this today during a press briefing.

Warid had posted a racist statement online where she described Indo-Fijians as “visitors” who “were not going back anytime soon” and she also claimed in the same statement that indigenous Fijians were being marginalized.

“The Elections Office has referred Ms Lilian Warid to FICAC for investigations for possible breaches of the Electoral Act.”

Saneem says the FEO will release a statement later this afternoon on this issue.