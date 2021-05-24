Home

Parliament

Declare your Editorial positions: Acting PM

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
February 9, 2022 6:03 am

Editors should not hide behind the disguise of being independent and balanced and declare their editorial positions in politics.

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stated this during the debate of the ‘Consolidated Report on the Review of Investment Fiji 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19 Annual Report’.

Sayed-Khaiyum says even Transparency International supports this idea.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that this is not an attack on journalists and stands by the proposed idea.

“Don’t hide behind the facade of saying we are independent and we are doing balance reporting when you are not. So there’s nothing wrong if Fiji Times wants to come out and say we support NFP and Rabuka. They can say that. It’s their editorial position. No problem. They should make it in their editorial position. Not every day. Just say it once.”

National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad says the government attacks journalists when it disagrees with the news published.

“Whenever they don’t like news which isn’t in favor of them. They start attacking the journalist. I would appeal to the Acting Prime Minister not to attack journalists.”

Prasad further claims that the media environment in Fiji is stifling for journalists but Sayed-Khaiyum who is also the Minister for Communication says this is not the case.

Sayed-Khaiyum adds that there is no censorship and media outlets have the freedom to publish whatever they want in compliance with the Media Act.

 

