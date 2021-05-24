Home

News

Opposition not fit to govern: PM

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
April 9, 2022 11:06 am
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama[ Source: Fijian Parliament]

Fiji is currently in a much better and stronger position than we were two years ago.

This was highlighted by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama while opening the Serua Provincial Council meeting, saying that nothing will stand their way from aiding Fijians on the path to recovery.

He says the Fijian Government had a vision and this has come to pass, as evident with life going back to normal across the country.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama adds they won’t let Opposition parties deter their efforts to provide the best services for Fijians.

He says the opposition went against the vaccine mandate and the easing of various restrictions, including the reopening of our international borders.

The Prime Minister also adds it’s obvious to every Fijian now that those critiques were wrong each time, especially when the nation faced a historic crisis, the opposition showed themselves to be timid fools and not fit to govern.

Bainimarama says his medical recovery is not unlike the recovery Fiji is making now as it emerges from the pandemic, and he is optimistic that the nation’s recovery will succeed just as his recovery succeeded.

The Prime Minister has told the people of Serua that his government has made infrastructure a priority in the province, building and repairing roads and bridges that had been neglected shamelessly by previous governments.

He goes on to say that the government refused to let the pandemic destroy social safety built over the years, which protects the elderly, rural pregnant women, children, those with disabilities, and the newly vulnerable who had lost their livelihoods.

The government has dedicated more than $43 million over the past seven years to projects benefitting Fijians in the Serua province.

 

