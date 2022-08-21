Navy vessel monitors IUU fishing

[Source: Royal NZ Navy]

Royal New Zealand Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel HMNZS Wellington is monitoring operations for illegal, unregulated and unreported fishing for the Forum Fisheries Agency in the Pacific.

With a crew of 60, the ship and a Royal New Zealand Air Force P3K-2 Orion aircraft will support Operation Island Chief.

Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Commander Philip Davies says monitoring fishing, and maritime security operations in the South West Pacific, are two of the key roles for the Navy’s Offshore Patrol Vessels and the Air Force’s maritime patrol aircraft.

Commander Davies says it’s an important job that ensures vessels in the exclusive economic zones and international waters are following best fishing methods.

Operation Island Chief is one mission in a range of support activities currently being conducted by the New Zealand Defence Force in partnership with Pacific Island countries under Operation Mahi Tahi, until October.