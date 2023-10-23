Nalumisa attends Asia-Pacific Urban forum

Minister for Housing and Local Government Maciu Nalumisa is leading a delegation to the 8th Asia Pacific Urban Forum in Suwon City, South Korea.

According to a statement, the forum has an important role in convening the region’s premier multi-stakeholder medium on sustainable urban development.

The forum brings together stakeholders from diverse backgrounds to discuss crises faced by cities in Asia and the Pacific and incorporate innovative ways and actions to support sustainable urban development.

According to the statement, this is in the context of the New Urban Agenda and the decade for action for the Sustainable Development Goals.

The sessions will draw insights from urban thought leaders, government officials and major stakeholder groups, based on real-world experiences of resilience-building and transformation through and beyond the pandemic.

The delegation includes representatives from the Ministry of Local Government, Ministry of Housing and municipal councils, namely the Suva City Council and Nadi Town Council.

The forum will be held from October 23rd-25th.