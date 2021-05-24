Home

News

Nadi Airport revenue generation

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
February 10, 2022 5:50 am

Nadi Airport is the only airport that makes revenue for Airports Fiji.

This was confirmed by Civil Aviation Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum who says that other airports around the country do not make money for Airports Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum also clarifies that one of the major sources of revenue for international airports is not from landing fees anymore.

“It’s about the concessions that are available at the airport. In other words the rental.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says the government is hoping to get more direct flights to Nausori once the work on the expansion of the runway is completed.

Airports Fiji is also working on constructing a new airport in the Northern Division to help the Labasa and the Savusavu Airport.

