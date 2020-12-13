Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC YASA
Wavuwavu resident grateful to have family unharmed|Ensure supplies are handed to those in need: AG|Road damage bill pegged at $20m|Counselors sent to assist traumatized Fijians|Business community stands ready to assist|Toddler packed into suitcase at the height of TC Yasa|NZ Police reaffirm support for Fiji|NZ aid aims to assist 700 affected households|Fiji Rice to assist affected rice farmers|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Australia to provide $4.5m humanitarian relief|FCCC advises consumers to shop wisely|Women’s safety in evacuation centre prioritized|150 rice farmers affected due to TC Yasa|Fijians not stopped from fundraising|TC Yasa fails to dampen Fijian spirit|Gavoka pleased with the spirits of Northern people|PS meets with shipping operators|Ministry purchases crops from affected farms|NFP calls on EFL to help clear road networks|Help is on the way: PM|MOBA organize relief drive|Evacuees receive food packs|Navakasali villagers grateful for timely assistance|Malawai Residents rebuilding following TC Yasa|
Full Coverage

News

Fijians put down lovos for Christmas

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
December 25, 2020 3:50 pm

Most Fijians spent time with loved ones to celebrate Christmas.

The order of the day was an early morning church service, with hymns and carols.

But no Christmas would be complete without the traditional lovo or a meal cooked in an earth oven.

Article continues after advertisement

Newtown resident Mariana Ranadi says it’s a busy Christmas morning for her family in preparing the meat, making palusami, peeling cassava, and heating the lovo pit – all in preparation for a big lunch.

“Christmas is the only time of the year where we come together as a family. We are gathered here and look back to what we have achieved as a family throughout this year. And of course, lovo is a must and it’s the simplest and easiest way of cooking food.”

Lovos have become synonymous with the Christmas celebrations around Fiji.

Ranadi says this year’s is special as they’ve managed to reunite with families from the Western and Northern Division after a long time.

“We have families traveling from as far as Rakiraki. I’m emotional because it is rare to have an occasion as such that will bring us together. And we have lost some of our loved ones, and this is the day where we remember them as well.”

To create a lovo, Fijians gather firewood and hard smooth-surfaced stones, a hole is dug in the ground and the stones are heated up.

Once the stones become red hot, the food is placed on top and it’s all buried under a mound of soil to contain the heat.

About 2 hours later, the food is ready and it’s time to eat.

 

What is the most convenient time to watch FBC's evening news on TV?
Vote

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.