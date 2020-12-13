Fijians put down lovos for Christmas

Most Fijians spent time with loved ones to celebrate Christmas.

The order of the day was an early morning church service, with hymns and carols.

But no Christmas would be complete without the traditional lovo or a meal cooked in an earth oven.

Newtown resident Mariana Ranadi says it’s a busy Christmas morning for her family in preparing the meat, making palusami, peeling cassava, and heating the lovo pit – all in preparation for a big lunch.

“Christmas is the only time of the year where we come together as a family. We are gathered here and look back to what we have achieved as a family throughout this year. And of course, lovo is a must and it’s the simplest and easiest way of cooking food.”

Lovos have become synonymous with the Christmas celebrations around Fiji.

Ranadi says this year’s is special as they’ve managed to reunite with families from the Western and Northern Division after a long time.

“We have families traveling from as far as Rakiraki. I’m emotional because it is rare to have an occasion as such that will bring us together. And we have lost some of our loved ones, and this is the day where we remember them as well.”

To create a lovo, Fijians gather firewood and hard smooth-surfaced stones, a hole is dug in the ground and the stones are heated up.

Once the stones become red hot, the food is placed on top and it’s all buried under a mound of soil to contain the heat.

About 2 hours later, the food is ready and it’s time to eat.