Fiji Police Engages Telecom for ICT Services Management

The Fiji Police Force has joined hands with Telecom Fiji to bolster their ICT service capability, with a focus on cybersecurity, systems and data resiliency.

In this partnership, Telecom will deliver advanced and cutting-edge ICT solutions to the force and provide end to end management of such services.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says this partnership signifies their commitment to leveraging technology and teamwork to minimize harm and enhance public safety.

Article continues after advertisement

Fong Chew emphasizes the importance of continuous upskilling in cybersecurity, acknowledging the ever-evolving nature of cybercrime.

Telecom Fiji Chief Executive, Charles Goundar says with the rise in cyber threats, their combined efforts are crucial in safeguarding our communities against digital dangers.

This collaboration between the force and Telecom Fiji exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships and the commitment of both entities in staying ahead in the digital age.