Expect increase in immigration fees

The Fiji Immigration Department

The Fiji Immigration Department has increased its immigration service fees starting next week.

The public should expect new fees for all the service fees starting Tuesday, August 1st.

Processing ordinary passports will now cost $211.05 from $200, while the emergency processing option now costs $290.15.

Article continues after advertisement

Processing of Work Permit Application, Extension of Work Permit, Permit to Reside, Extension of Residence Permit, Permit other than Work/Residence Permit, and Extension of Permit other than Work/Residence Permit now costs $475.35.

The Immigration Department adds that they will only be accepting cashless transactions starting August 1st.