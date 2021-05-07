Woman in hospital after knife attack

A 54-year-old woman is admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva after she was attacked by her husband with a cane knife last Saturday.

The woman from Nadi was working in a restaurant and was attacked following a heated argument.

Police say the victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the Nadi Hospital before being transferred to Suva.

Her 58-year-old husband has been charged with one count of attempted murder and was granted bail by the Nadi Magistrate Court yesterday.

He will reappear on the 31st of this month.