Crime
Woman in hospital after knife attack
May 18, 2021 4:49 am
A 54-year-old woman is admitted at the CWM Hospital in Suva after she was attacked by her husband with a cane knife last Saturday.
The woman from Nadi was working in a restaurant and was attacked following a heated argument.
Police say the victim sustained injuries and was rushed to the Nadi Hospital before being transferred to Suva.
Article continues after advertisement
Her 58-year-old husband has been charged with one count of attempted murder and was granted bail by the Nadi Magistrate Court yesterday.
He will reappear on the 31st of this month.
Sponsored Links