Man under investigation for alleged assault

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 17, 2021 10:15 am

The son of a businessman in Navua is under investigation for allegedly assaulting staff.

Police confirmed that a report has been lodged at the Navua Police station and they are looking into the matter.

The alleged incident happened last Friday.

Investigation continues.

