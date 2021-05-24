One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded

The Ministry of Health has recorded 57 new cases of COVID-19.

Of these new cases, 33 were recorded on Thursday, and 24 new cases in the last 24-hours ending at 8 am yesterday morning.

The Permanent Secretary for Health Doctor James Fong says of the 57 new cases, 27 cases were recorded in the Central Division, 25 in the West, three cases were recorded in the Northern Division and two cases were received in the Eastern Division.

Dr. Fong also highlighted that there has been one new COVID-19 death recorded.

The COVID death recorded was a 69-year-old man from the Central Division who had a predisposing medical condition. He was fully vaccinated.

The Ministry stresses that Fijians and businesses need to maintain the current COVID-safe protocols as the virus is still in our midst.