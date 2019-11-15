Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon

The government is expected to make announcements in relation to Nadi International Airport due to the decline in flights.

Fiji Airways has suspended 95% of flights and a number of international airlines which fly to Nadi frequently, have similarly grounded their aircraft.

Civil Aviation Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says traffic at the international gateway will be affected by the global climate.

“Nadi International Airport will obviously not be getting as many aircraft as it normally does. The airport will have to roll with the situation. We hope to (in the next few days) make some announcements for Nadi Airport – in particular, those people who use the airport frequently”.

Fiji Airports Chief Executive Faiz Khan earlier confirmed they will defer future infrastructure projects as a result of financial setbacks caused by COVID-19.

Chief Executive Faiz Khan highlighted that almost all costs at airports are fixed and every dollar lost in revenue hits their bottom line and cash flow because fixed costs and existing commitments cannot be reduced.