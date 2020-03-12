Consumers advised to report price gouging

The Consumer Watchdog has seen an increase in complaints from consumers about price gouging.

This includes prices of critical items such as hand sanitizers, face masks and now some medications.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says while the nation is getting together to fight COVID-19, there are some suppliers and retailers who are taking advantage of the situation and trying to profiteer.

Article continues after advertisement

She says market monitoring by the Council and tip-offs by the consumers have also revealed that some products with deceptive or no labelling have also made their way into the market.

She adds bogus online retailers have also evolved selling products that might not meet the required safety standards for COVID-19, hence consumers need to be careful when making online purchases.

Consumers have also been urged to call the Council’s toll-free National Consumer helpline on 155 to lodge complaints or report about price gouging.