62 yet to come forward says PM|Stranded UK volunteer grateful for assistance from Fijian family|Police charge man, report another to Facebook|Eight fever clinics now open|14-month-old tests positive for COVID-19 in isolation|Restaurants need to cut seating capacity says PM|Satellite hospitals to be set up in Rakiraki and Sigatoka|Govt to make announcements on Nadi Airport soon|Consumers advised to report price gouging|Low income for airport taxi drivers|Church urges members not to spread misinformation|Rakiraki resort provides free accommodation|Minister visits to ensure all protocols are followed|NZ to shut-down in 48 hours|Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC|2020 CIC conference postponed|No new crew for fishing vessels|COVID-19 containment critical: PM|Shipping industry gives its assurance amidst COVID-19|FCCC conducts search and seizure|No one allowed in or out of Lautoka: COMPOL|Health Minister urges Fijians to be mindful of flu season|Freight services targeted to keep export sector viable|Essential supplies to be delivered soon to Lautoka|FCCC to announce major reduction in fuel price|
Consumers advised to report price gouging

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
March 23, 2020 12:46 pm
The Consumer Watchdog has seen an increase in complaints from consumers about price gouging.

The Consumer Watchdog has seen an increase in complaints from consumers about price gouging.

This includes prices of critical items such as hand sanitizers, face masks and now some medications.

Chief Executive, Seema Shandil says while the nation is getting together to fight COVID-19, there are some suppliers and retailers who are taking advantage of the situation and trying to profiteer.

She says market monitoring by the Council and tip-offs by the consumers have also revealed that some products with deceptive or no labelling have also made their way into the market.

She adds bogus online retailers have also evolved selling products that might not meet the required safety standards for COVID-19, hence consumers need to be careful when making online purchases.

Consumers have also been urged to call the Council’s toll-free National Consumer helpline on 155 to lodge complaints or report about price gouging.

