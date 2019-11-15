Consumer Council forwards cases to FCCC

The Consumer Council of Fiji is actively watching for traders marketing products with fraudulent prices.

Chief Executive Seema Shandil says their teams have been on the ground since Thursday and have recorded some recurring issues regarding price hikes.

Shandil says they have forwarded cases to the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission.

“We are still monitoring the prices on the ground for groceries. Should we see any difference or any hikes we will make sure we forward it to FCCC because they are the enforcement agency who can take traders to task.”

The FCCC meanwhile, has conducted search and seizures on seven businesses which appeared to be exploiting public fear over COVID-19.