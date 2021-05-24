Body discovered in Nadi cane field

A body has been found in the cane field of Vunayasi, Nadi.
Police are currently at the scene and the area has been cordoned off.
According to an eye witness, the body was discovered early this morning.
Article continues after advertisement
More details to follow.
