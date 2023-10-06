Tamavua residents demand answers over missing EIA

A consultation attended by Tamavua residents, representatives from the Ministry of Local Government, and the developers overseeing the Great Han apartment complex on Princess Road in Tamavua has stirred substantial unease in the community.

The absence of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) for the development has taken center stage in discussions, prompting substantial concerns and queries.

Key figures present at the consultation meeting last night included Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa, Director of Environment Sandeep Singh, Suva City Council Chief Executive Azam Khan, and a representative from the Mineral Resources Department.

Article continues after advertisement

As the discussions unfolded, a series of deeply troubling revelations emerged.

Foremost among the issues is the breach of building regulations by the developer.

The initial 2014 approval permitted the construction of a double-storey building comprising 64 apartment rooms.

However, it has now come to light that the developer commenced the construction of a third storey without securing the necessary approval from the Suva City Council.

The development terms explicitly stipulate a $5000 fine to be imposed in the event of such a breach.

Surprisingly, SCC Chief Executive Director Azam Khan confirmed that no such directive had been issued, leaving residents and stakeholders bewildered.

Frustration and alarm were evident among Tamavua residents, particularly concerning potential environmental and geological hazards associated with the development.

Chief among their concerns is their safety as local residents.

Responding to mounting apprehensions, residents implored the Local Government Minister Nalumisa, to launch an immediate investigation into the matter.

They vehemently called for a comprehensive review of the entire development project to ensure strict adherence to safety and development regulations.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, a representative from the Mineral Resources Department disclosed that their department had recently undertaken a meticulous review of the development.

As a result of their findings, construction activities on the project have been temporarily halted.

In the midst of this community uproar, Minister Nalumisa has made a commitment to follow due process meticulously.

He has also assured residents of ongoing and transparent communication regarding this development project.