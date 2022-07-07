Ponniyin Selvan:Vengeful beauty queen Nandini in PS-1

[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The forthcoming magnum opus of Mani Ratnam featuring the era of the Chola Empire, Ponniyin Selvan is all set to release in two parts in the next few months.

Before the release of the trailer, the makers Lyca Productions have opted for a strategy where they want to introduce every character to the audience.

After releasing the first look of Vikram and Karthi, the next look released is that of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

PS 1 aka Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 will feature Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the queen Nandini.

Her character described on the Instagram handle of Lyca Productions, is that of a vengeful queen of Pazhuvoor kingdom.

On the other hand, Vikram plays the role of Prince Aditya Karikalan, a fierce warrior whereas Karthi plays a grey shaded role of a spy as Vanthiyathevan.