Emmerdale's Andy Devine died after accidental fall

[Source: BBC]

Actor Andy Devine died as a result of “hospital-acquired pneumonia” after a fall, a coroner has concluded.

The 79-year-old, who played Shadrach Dingle in Emmerdale for 10 years, died in Southport Hospital in January.

The soap star had fallen and lain on the floor for about a hour as he was “unable to get up until his carers arrived”, Sefton Senior Coroner Julie Goulding said.

Article continues after advertisement

She said his condition went on to deteriorate “culminating in his death”.

Devine made his Emmerdale debut as Shadrach Dingle, the father of Chas and husband of Faith, in 2000.