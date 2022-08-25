Devin Ratray, 'Home Alone' actor, under investigation for alleged rape

[Source: CNN]

Authorities in New York City are investigating a rape allegation against actor Devin Ratray, who’s best known for his role as the big brother in the “Home Alone” movies, CNN has learned.

Ratray, who denied the allegation in a phone call with CNN, is currently facing domestic violence charges stemming from an unrelated incident in Oklahoma last December involving his then-girlfriend. He has pleaded not guilty in that case and has an upcoming hearing set for October.

It was the news of Ratray’s arrest in Oklahoma that prompted Lisa Smith to contact prosecutors about a police report she had filed in 2017, accusing the actor of raping her in New York City. She wanted to know why her case hadn’t been pursued. Prosecutors, she said, incorrectly believed she wanted to remain anonymous and didn’t want to press charges. As a result, the case was closed, she said she was told.

Smith, who also contacted CNN, said she was “devastated” that authorities failed to fully investigate her allegation when she initially came forward.

She provided emails that suggest the case was closed even though she had taken steps to cooperate with the investigation, traveling from out of state to be interviewed by investigators at the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and later providing a garment she wore on the night of the alleged assault for possible DNA testing.

New York police declined to address questions from CNN about the handling of the case. A spokesperson from the district attorney’s office confirmed they “are in touch” with Smith but declined to discuss the handling of the case. Emails reviewed by CNN show that a prosecutor has recently reached out to Smith for information, sought phone and text records and contacted potential witnesses.

Ratray has not been charged in connection to Smith’s allegations.

When reached by CNN in a phone call last week, Ratray, 45, said he recalled the evening with Smith nearly five years ago, but denied her rape allegation. “We did not have sex,” he said.

An attorney for Ratray did not respond to a request for comment sent by CNN via email.