Business

Sheraton Resort to now reopen in March

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 5, 2021 12:50 pm

The Sheraton Fiji Golf & Beach Resort is expected to re-open earlier than expected.

Multi-Property Vice President and General Manager for Marriott International Fiji, Neeraj Chadha says the resort will now open in March next year, a month earlier than they anticipated.

Since January, the Sheraton Resort has been closed as it underwent a multi-million dollar transformation.

Chadha says though they may prefer the resort to open from next month as tourists will be coming in, they have been getting overwhelming bookings.

He says they are pleased with how work has progressed.

Sheraton Fiji was established 30 years ago.

