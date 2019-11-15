New fuel and LPG prices in effect

The new fuel prices are now in effect.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission yesterday determined the new regulated prices of Unleaded Petrol, Premix, Kerosene, Diesel and Liquid Petroleum Gas for July.

FCCC General Manager Operations, Senikavika Jiuta says Fiji is directly impacted by world market prices for both refined oils and LPG.

Article continues after advertisement

“Motor Spirit from $1.66 to $1.84 per litre, an increase of 18 cents per litre; Premix from $1.29 to $1.47 per litre, an increase of 18 cents per litre; Kerosene price remains the same as $0.91 per litre; and Diesel from $1.54 to $1.52 per litre, a decrease of 2 cents per litre.”

Jiuta says there’s an increase across the board for all LPG products.

“4.5kg Cylinder from $11.03 to $11.86, an increase of 83 cents per 4.5kg Cylinder; 12kg Cylinder from $29.41 to $31.64, an increase of $2.23 per 12kg Cylinder; 13kg Cylinder from $31.86 to $34.28, an increase of $2.42 per 13kg Cylinder; Bulk Gas from $2.026 to $2.16, an increase of 13 cents per kg; and Autogas from $1.36 to $1.45, an increase of 9 cents per litre.”

The FCCC will conduct the next fuel and LPG price review on 1st August.