Al-Hamd Smart Living opens another shop in Nadi

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
November 6, 2021 11:34 am

Despite the challenging two years of the pandemic, Al-Hamd Smart Living has decided to open another shop in Nadi today.

Managing Director, Ashfaaq Khan says they are very much confident of the economy growing as the country is on the right track of recovery.

“The pandemic has actually changed the dynamic of businesses in Fiji. There’s a lot of changes in customers’ taste of goods and services and we have blended well with what is required and that is what kept us going during COVID.”

Article continues after advertisement

Khan says their growth confirms the period of crisis is not only a challenge but it also provides new opportunities for entrepreneurs as new start-ups always help in addressing the constraints created by different economic conditions.

Al-Hamd Smart Living started nine years ago in Nadi and today they opened their 6th shop in the main street of the Jet Set Town.

Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviatio, Rosy Akbar while officiating at the opening says the investment by Al Hamd signifies that many business owners are wanting to help build the economy.

The $80,000 investment by Al-Hamd Smart Living has also created six new jobs.

