Air NZ scraps Auckland-Melbourne flights for two weeks due to COVID-19 spike

Air New Zealand has scrapped passenger services from Auckland to Melbourne, beginning today, as Victoria battles a spike in COVID-19 infections.

Flights between the two cities from July 1 to July 14 have been cancelled.

It comes after the national carrier last night received a directive that no international passengers are eligible to arrive into Melbourne for the next two weeks in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the local community, Air New Zealand said in a press release.

The airline was due to operate two return services to Melbourne today. Flight NZ123 from Auckland to Melbourne was operating as a cargo-only flight, while NZ124 was to fly inbound passengers to Auckland. The flights have since been cancelled.

Melbourne to Auckland passenger services will continue to operate as demand requires, however.

Ten areas in Melbourne are heading back into lockdown after a spike in coronavirus cases in the past fortnight, many through community transmission.