Nawaqanitawase ventures on to next step

Born to a Fijian father, a phone call that Mark Nawaqanitawase received towards the end of his school days changed his entire life.

Nawaqanitawase was finishing his Higher School Certificate at St Pat’s, Strathfield, last year and received a phone call from Waratahs Gen Blue coach Shannon Fraser asking him to join the academy.

Nawaqanitawase says it started back when he was finishing High School, he was given an opportunity from Shannon Fraser, the 20s coach at the Waratahs, for a trial to enter the gen blue program.

Until then, Nawaqanitawase had only seen rugby as a hobby, having not really featured in any major representative outfits.

Fast forward 12 months and Nawaqanitawase is one of the most recognised names from the Junior Wallabies’ campaign and someone Waratahs fans will be watching closely next year.

He burst onto the national scene as a winger but his background is as a fullback and from all reports, the 19-year-old has all the foot skills of a 15 as well as his clear strength on the edge.

Playing wing could certainly open the doors for Nawaqanitawase next year, in a position that has plenty of contenders but no player that has really nailed down a spot since Taqele Naiyaravoro’s departure last year.

While he is quick not to try and pump himself up, Nawaqanitawase admits there’s a vacancy to be filled.

He says “I guess it’s an area where they’re not short but an area that could be filled so there’s definitely an opportunity there so definitely looking to take it.”

His first year as a senior player has been a whirlwind but it only whets his appetite to take the next step.