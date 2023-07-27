Four Fijians to start for Wallabies

From left: Rob Valetini, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, and Mark Nawaqanitawase.

Rob Valetini, Marika Koroibete, Samu Kerevi, and Mark Nawaqanitawase have been selected to start for Australia against the All Blacks in the Bledisloe Cup this Saturday.

Jordan Petaia, who has fully recovered from a wrist injury, will partner Kerevi in the midfield.

Andrew Kellaway will make his first Test appearance of the year at fullback, while Koroibete and Nawaqanitawase will be on the wings.

Jed Holloway will play at blindside flanker, and Valetini will be at number eight in the back row.

22-year-old Carter Gordon will start at flyhalf for the first time in the Wallaby gold.

The match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday at 9.55pm.