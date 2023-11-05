Woman charged with stealing compensation

A 36-year-old woman will be presented at the Nadi Magistrates Court, charged with one count of Obtaining Financial Advantage.

It is alleged that the woman stole compensation awarded to a seven-year-old victim of a motor vehicle accident.

On July 30th, 2017, the child was a passenger in a vehicle involved in a fatal accident along Queens Road, which claimed the life of a 30-year-old woman.

Following the accident, the head of the learning institution attended by both accident victims decided to pursue civil action against the driver of the fatal accident. The 36-year-old accused was enlisted to pursue legal action.

As the victim was a foreign student, she was medically evacuated and looked after by her family. The manager of the learning institution was granted power of attorney.

On November 27th, 2017, the accused filed a writ of summons at the Lautoka High Court on behalf of the victim. In April 2018, the matter was scheduled for trial in April 2019.

Subsequent court proceedings resulted in an agreed settlement of $170,000.

In April 2019, a Notice of Discontinuance was filed by the accused at the Lautoka Civil High Court. The matter was then called for review for settlement, and an order of Discontinuance was issued, leading to the case’s dismissal.

A bank transfer of $170,000 was made to a trust account belonging to the accused person’s law firm.

However, it is alleged that the accused continued to inform the victim’s power of attorney and school executive that the matter was still pending in court.

In late June 2022, the accused allegedly informed the victim’s party that a hearing date was set for September. Upon checking, they found that the date fell on a Saturday. This prompted the party representing the victim to inquire with the Court registry.

They were informed that the matter had been dismissed as both parties had agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

The matter was then reported to the Police, and an investigation was conducted by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters.

The accused was arrested, charged, and will be presented at the Nadi Magistrates Court tomorrow.