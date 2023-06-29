WIN Convention outcomes announced

The Women Entrepreneurs Business Council has announced the outcomes of the Women Invigorating the Nation convention that was held earlier this year.

Acting WEBC Chair, Sharyne Fong says a few of the outcomes have been brought in again from the last convention, and it’s quite significant as more work needs to be done on this.

Fong says one of the outcomes is a supportive entrepreneurial ecosystem to provide a platform for Women entrepreneurs to have a voice, lead, and be an exercise agency through a relatable forum.

“Excess to market can be through export or also supporting internally what comes with that, apart from making sure that accessibility to products is readily available as well.”

WIN Convention Committee Member, Vera Chute says they have also come up with the need for public and private partnerships that foster inclusivity and sustainable pathways that improve livelihoods for all.

“Lobbying for workplace policies that foster women’s recognition, development, empowerment, and leadership and enabling corporate spaces to give them mechanisms for support for women”

There is also a need for more training to be conducted for members to be ready.

The next WIN Convention will be held in March 2024.