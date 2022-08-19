SODELPA supporters committed: Koroisavou

[File Photo]

Support for the Social Democratic Liberal Party locally and around the world is steady.

The affirmation comes from SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka who is currently in the United States.

His message was delivered by SODELPA National Campaign Director, Jope Koroisavou at their candidate fundraising dinner in Suva last night.

Koroisavou says supporters are now more committed to the values, principles, and vision of the Party.

“SODELPA is ready, is the readiest party going into the upcoming 2022 election. It is time for change. Be the change for a new Fiji and the new way forward for our future, prosperity, peace and progress”.

Koroisavou also reiterated that SODELPA is funded by the people and it will not be dictated by outside interests.

He adds Gavoka is enjoying meeting with party supporters in the US and they are confident SODELPA will win the elections.