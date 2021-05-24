124 candidates shortlisted for Head of School positions

Education Minister Premila Kumar says over 100 candidates will be interviewed for the Head of School positions.

Opposition Member of Parliament Aseri Radrodro questioned the status of the job test for heads of schools last night.

Kumar says based on the minimum qualification requirement, the Ministry received 1424 applications but only 408 of them met the requirement.

She says the 408 applicants were shortlisted to sit for the job test.

“Out of the 408 applicants who took the job test, 124 candidates actually met the benchmark, so we will be conducting interviews for 124 candidates.”

The job test was conducted at the Fiji National University computer labs in the Central, Western, and Northern Divisions last year.