Life for Justin Ho, Long jail term for others

A precedent has been set by the Lautoka High Court in the sentencing of nine individuals convicted for importing the country’s biggest consignment of methamphetamine.
Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge has handed down these jailed terms:
Justin Ho- life imprisonment
Jale Aukerea- 50 years
David Heritage- 55 years
Frank Logaivau-25 years
Ratu Osea Levula- 17 years
Cathy Tuirabe- 15 years
Viliame Colowaliku- 15 years
Aporosa Davelevu- 14 years
Sakiusa Tuva- 25 years
Non-parole period have also been set.
They imported 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine through a yatch which was berthed in th3 Yasawa and Mamanuca waters.
The drugs were then transported on a barge the main land and stored initially in Denarau before being moved to Legalega and Maqalevu.
These events were happening between December 2023 and January last year.
