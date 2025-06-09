Life for Justin Ho, Long jail term for others

Justin Ho

A precedent has been set by the Lautoka High Court in the sentencing of nine individuals convicted for importing the country’s biggest consignment of methamphetamine.

Judge Justice Aruna Aluthge has handed down these jailed terms:

Justin Ho- life imprisonment

Jale Aukerea- 50 years

David Heritage- 55 years

Frank Logaivau-25 years

Ratu Osea Levula- 17 years

Cathy Tuirabe- 15 years

Viliame Colowaliku- 15 years

Aporosa Davelevu- 14 years

Sakiusa Tuva- 25 years

Non-parole period have also been set.

They imported 4.1 tonnes of methamphetamine through a yatch which was berthed in th3 Yasawa and Mamanuca waters.

The drugs were then transported on a barge the main land and stored initially in Denarau before being moved to Legalega and Maqalevu.

These events were happening between December 2023 and January last year.

More to follow.

