Consumers warned about unauthorized COVID-19 test kits

Maggie Boyle Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @MaggieFBCNews
March 25, 2020 7:37 am
Consumers are urged to be on the lookout for COVID-19 test kits are now being advertised for retail in the Fijian market.

Consumers are urged to be on the lookout for retailers, marketing unproven and unauthorized products.

This comes as it has been brought to the Consumer Council’s attention that COVID-19 test kits are now being advertised for retail in the Fijian market.

The Council has also sought clarification from Ministry of Health and Medical Services only to be informed that no such authorization has been given by them to any local retailers to sell any such kits.

Council CEO Seema Shandil says consumers must remember unauthenticated kits not only pose serious health risk to them but to the whole nation.

She says it may also keep Fijians away from seeking care and delay required medical treatment when needed.

Consumers are urged not to fall prey to such unscrupulous retailers who take advantage of a crisis to deceive them and profiteer.

Consumers are requested to report to the Council via the toll-free line 155 or email [email protected] , should they come across any retailer selling related products for COVID-19.

Click here for more on COVID-19

