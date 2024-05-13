Duo ordered to stay away from social media

Two individuals have been ordered to remove all their accounts on social media and also to remove themselves from the mobile money transfer platform, by the Nasinu Magistrates Court today.

This as Sajneel Kumar and Kavita Devi allegedly defrauded an individual by publishing a false advertisement on Facebook.

29-year-old Kumar has been charged with one count of obtaining financial advantage by deception and one count of dishonesty dealing with personal financial information.

Kumar is alleged to have posted an advertisement for car rental on Facebook, whereby the victim had sent $340 to hire a vehicle.

37-year-old Kavita Devi has been charged with possession of property suspected to be proceeds of crime, after he allegedly received the money from Kumar.

Devi informed the court that she receives her social welfare assistance through MPAiSA, the Magistrate advised her to resort to an alternative.

The two accused persons have been instructed to report to the Nausori Police Station between 6am and 6pm on the last Saturday of every month.

Kumar and Devi have been released on bail with sureties on $700 non-cash bond.

The duo will reappear for other cases on May 15 and June 22.