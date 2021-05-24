Russian Aeroflot plane violates Canadian airspace

A Russian commercial plane has flown into Canadian airspace, despite prohibitions placed by Canada preventing any Russian aeroplanes from entering its territory.

Canada’s transport ministry said it would review the conduct of Aeroflot Flight 111 and would “not hesitate to take appropriate enforcement action”.

The plane was flying to Moscow after departing Miami, Florida on Sunday, according to flight-tracking website Flight Aware.

Canada, along with several Western nations, moved to shut its airspace to Russia on Sunday in an unprecedented move targeted towards levying pressure on Moscow to halt its invasion of Ukraine.

The US said it was also considering similar action, but has yet to make a final decision, US officials have said.