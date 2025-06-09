Women's boxing remains a priority, says new BCF chair

[Photo: FILE]

The Boxing Commission of Fiji is keen to build stronger pathways for female boxers following the success of Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Jasmine Daunakamakama.

New chairman Eroni Loganimoce says one of the commission’s long-term goals is to work closely with the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association to ensure athletes have a clear progression route from the amateur ranks into professional boxing.

“Our challenge is to work together with the Fiji Amateur Boxing Association, knowing that there should be a career path from that stage or that phase as an amateur to come right up to professional.”

Loganimoce says Daunakamakama’s achievements have highlighted the growing potential of women’s boxing in Fiji and hopes more female athletes will continue to progress through the system.

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“We hope that Ms Daunakamakama will remain with amateur, but if she comes in and joins the professional ranks, that would be an added plus to us, knowing that she will be advocating for women.”

The newly appointed chairman says promoting and developing women’s boxing will remain a key focus for the commission moving forward.

“It is part of our programme to see that we continue to promote women’s boxing.”

Daunakamakama made history for Fiji boxing when she claimed a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games, becoming one of the country’s leading female boxing role models.