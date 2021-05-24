Home

Rugby

Drua works on clarity

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
February 15, 2022 5:52 am

Many of the 40 Swire Shipping Fijian Drua players were not born when Super Rugby started in 1996.

However, some of the youngsters will be part of the matchday 23 that will be announced tomorrow by Head Coach Mick Byrne to face the Waratahs on Friday.

Years of sacrifices and commitments will come to fruition in three days when the Drua debuts in its first Super Rugby match.

Article continues after advertisement

Coach says it’s an exciting week and they’ll take one step at a time.

“The boys are in a great place and we are just working through our normal processes and we are really happy with the way they train. And there is a lot of excitement around in camp. We will build up as the week unfolds.”

Players that may miss this week’s clash include Kitione Taliga, Tuidraki Samusamuvodre, Kalione Nasoko and Haereiti Hetet.

Today is a rest day for the side, and they’ll have another session tomorrow before the captain’s run on Thursday.

The Drua will face the Waratahs at 8:45pm on Friday at CommBank Stadium in Paramatta.

You can watch the match LIVE and FREE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

