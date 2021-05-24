Drua to work on set-piece

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua Coach Mick Byrne now has a clear idea of what still needs to be ironed out before Friday’s clash against the Waratahs.

For a team that got together three months ago, Byrne has seen some major improvements.

The preseason match against the Rebels last week was a clear indication of that, where they beat the host 28-26.

From the defence, ruck and maul, attack and defensive play, Byrne says the team was able to cover all areas, but still needs work on its set pieces.

“I think we will just work on getting back in and we will have a look at some of the set-piece work that we did. We turned over a couple of scrums and we lost a couple of more tries and we will keep working around all those things.”

The fledgling Super Rugby team is set to kickoff its campaign on Friday against the Waratahs at 8.45pm.

You can catch the live action of this match on FBC Sports on the Walesi platform.