Referee stands by decisions

The Fiji Football Association referee that controlled the Digicel Premier League match between Nadroga and Navua on Sunday is standing by his decisions.

Speaking to FBC Sports today Neeshil Varman says he made the calls in accordance with the laws of the game.

After losing 2-1 to the Stallions, Navua Manager Rohit Deo claimed the referee was inconsistent.

Article continues after advertisement

However, referee Varman says he’s well versed with the laws even the new ones.

“I think it was fair. What I’ve seen and given, I will stand by those decisions I made on the ground. I had just recently attended the FIFA referees course for five days and we had new laws of the games.”

Even the Fiji FA agrees with Varman after viewing the referee assessor’s report.

Competitions Manager Amitesh Pal says there’s nothing controversial in the report.

“We have gone through and we have also personally spoken to them and I don’t think there was a big commotion out of it. There was not something big that happened there that had a problem with the match”

The Navua manager claims there were some instances where a player would do something and he would get away with it, the next moment a player would do the same thing and he’d get a yellow card.

However, referee Varman says there was no major error made, he didn’t miss a red card and he cannot make everyone happy.