National players to be tested on Sunday

The national women’s football players will be tested in the upcoming Digicel Women’s Super League.

The squad has been in camp for the last two weeks, training under the leadership of Fiji Football Association Technical Director, Timo Jankowski and former Nasinu and Lautoka coach, Tagi Vonolagi.

Jankowski says they are excited for the resumption of the league as it will give the players some game time ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

He says more importantly it will be an analysis and selection ground.

“I want to see that a player enjoys on the pitch. I believe when you don’t enjoy what you do, you don’t put your hard-work in and you can’t reach your full potential. I also want to focus on having specialist on positions because in football we need to have specialists in every position.”

Two DSL matches will kick-off on Sunday as curtain raisers for Digicel Premier League matches.

Rewa women battles Ba at 1pm at the ANZ Stadium followed by the Rewa men’s team facing Suva at 3pm.

At the Uprising Resort Ground, Suva and Tailevu Naitasiri women’s teams will clash at 1pm, setting the atmosphere for the premier league match between Navua and Lautoka at 3pm.

In another DPL match on Sunday at 3pm, Nadroga meets Nadi at Prince Charles Park and you can listen to the live commentary of this match on Mirchi FM.