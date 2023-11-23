Tourism numbers continue to soar

Fiji has so far welcomed over 700,000 visitors, constituting a staggering 86% of the total arrivals in 2019.

Latest statistics for October this year further highlights Fiji’s tourism triumph, with 83,030 tourists gracing our shores—an impressive 107% of October 2019 arrivals and an astonishing 118% of the figures from October 2022.

The age dynamics of the visitors reveal an interesting trend, as the majority falls within the age range of 30 to 48 years, showcasing Fiji’s appeal to a diverse demographic.

Notably, 32% of the visitors belonged to the age group of 50 and over, emphasizing the destination’s broad appeal across generations.

CEO of Tourism Fiji Brent Hill attributes this unprecedented success to a combination of factors, with the marketing strategy playing a pivotal role.

Hill expresses his enthusiasm, stating, these fantastic numbers affirm that Fiji continues to excel in the hospitality industry, creating a magnetic pull for travelers from around the globe.