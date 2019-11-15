TC Harold 180km away from Nadi

A Tropical Cyclone warning remains in force for southern parts of Viti Levu [from Momi through to Coral Coast to Pacific Harbour], Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu, Matuku, Vatoa and Ono-i-lau.

A storm warning remains in force for the rest of Viti Llevu, Lomaiviti, Moala, Totoya, Vanuavatu and the rest of Southern Lau Group.

A gale warning remains in force Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, for the Rest of the Lau group, Vanua Levu, Taveuni and nearby smaller Islands.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the rest of Fiji.

A damaging heavy swell warning remains in force for yasawa and Mamanuca group, western and southern coast of viti levu, vatulele, Beqa, kadavu, yasayasa moala, lomaiviti and southern lau group.

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the Fiji group.

A flash flood warning remains in force for low lying areas and small Streams within the rakiraki catchment and is now in force for the Rest of the low lying areas and small streams within catchments in Fiji.

Severe tropical cyclone harold centre was located about 180 kilometres west-southwest of Nadi or about 270 kilometres west-northwest of kadavu at 6.00am today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is estimated to have average winds up To 185 km/hr with momentary gusts to 260 km/hr. The cyclone is currently moving east-southeast at about 30 km/hr.

On this track, the cyclone centre is expected to be located about 170 Kilometres east-southeast of kadavu or 200km west-northwest of Ono-i-Lau at 6pm today and about 330 kilometres East-

Southeast of ono-i-lauAt 6am tomorrow.

Destructive and damaging winds are likely to begin a few or several hours before the cyclone centre passes nearby.

For the southern parts of Viti Levu [from momi through to coral coast.

To pacific harbour], kadavu, beqa, vatulele, matuku, vatoa and Ono-i-lau, very destructive hurricane force winds with speeds up to 170 km/hr and momentary gusts to 240 km/hr. Periods of rain, heavy at times with squally thunderstorms.

Damaging heavy swells with sea flooding of low lying coastal areas expected during high tides, with storm surge heights upto 2 metres expected along the coasts when centre passes nearby.

For the rest of viti levu, moala, totoya, vanuavatu, lomaiviti and the rest of southern lau group, destructive storm force winds with speeds up to 110 km/hr and Momentary gusts to 155 km/hr.

Periods of rain, heavy at times with Squally thunderstorms.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

Damaging heavy swells with sea flooding of low lying coastal areas expected during high tides, with storm surge heights up to 2 metres expected along the coasts when centre passes nearby.

For yasawa and mamanuca group, lakeba, cicia and the rest of the lau Group, vanua levu, taveuni and nearby smaller islands, damaging gale force winds with average speeds up to 85 km/hr and momentary gusts to 120 km/hr. Periods of rain, heavy at times and squally thunderstorms.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

Sea flooding of low lying coastal areas expected during high tides.

For the rest of Fiji, strong winds with average wind speeds of 55km/hr with momentary gusts to 80km/hr from tomorrow. Periods of rain, heavy at times and Squally thunderstorms. Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low lying areas.

For mariners:

For southwest viti levu, kadavu passage, southern koro sea and Southern lau waters, very destructive hurricane force winds upto 90 knots gusting to 125 Knots. Phenomenal seas. Damaging heavy swells of more than 4 meters expected.

For yasawa and mamanuca waters, northern lau waters, northern koro Sea and vatu-i-ra passage, damaging gale force of upto 45 knots with gusts to 60knots. High seas. Damaging heavy swells expected.

EVACUATION CENTRES -Western

Eastern Division Evacuation Center