Solar-powered lights enhance safety for villagers

Over 150 villagers of Dravuwalu in Kadavu have bid farewell to the era of benzene lamps having recently embraced solar-powered lights.

This transition comes as part of a government-funded initiative aimed at rural electrification, with 50 households benefiting from the installation of these sustainable lighting solutions.

Under the terms of the project, villagers contributed a portion of the costs, demonstrating a shared commitment towards advancing their community’s infrastructure.

Village Headman Waisake Tulakonaceva highlights the impact of this shift particularly in addressing concerns surrounding sexual crimes within the community.

He says the introduction of solar-powered lights is anticipated to boost visibility thereby enhancing safety particularly for women and children.

Tulakonaceva expressed optimism regarding the educational prospects of the village’s youth.

With reliable access to electricity at home, he says schoolchildren are poised to extend their study hours, potentially yielding improved academic outcomes.

“We’ve always prioritized the safety of women and children and we are glad that the solar lights will help us to do this because we are now living in a time where safety is often compromised and so some of our women and children become victims of sexual offences. We need to keep watch of this.”

Beyond its implications for safety and education, Tulakonaceva says the adoption of solar power holds economic benefits for Dravuwalu.

He adds that villagers can now refrigerate seafood, reducing the need for frequent fishing expeditions in light of rising fuel costs.

This shift, he states represents a welcome relief for villagers, offering both convenience and financial savings.

The introduction of solar-powered lights in Dravuwalu according to the villagers marks a milestone in the village’s move towards modernization and improved quality of life.