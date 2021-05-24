Rabuka applies to register proposed People’s Alliance

Former Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka has this morning applied to register his new party.

Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem confirms the application to register the proposed “People’s Alliance” has been submitted to his office.

Rabuka who resigned from Parliament and from the Social Democratic Liberal Party in December filed the application in person at the Fijian Elections Office.

Saneem says in accordance with the Political Parties (Registration, Conduct, and Funding & Disclosures) Act, the Registrar will now process the application.

Under the Act, any application to register a new party must be accompanied by the names of 5,000 members of the proposed party.

There is a period of objection to the application.

Following this, if the Registrar finds that all requirements have been met and the objection has been dealt with the party may be registered.