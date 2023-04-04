Misogynist comments against female politicians: Tabuya

Women's Minister Lynda Tabuya (left), Assistant Minister for Local Government Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Research has revealed that 83 percent of the comments directed at female politicians on social media were sexist and misogynist, says Women’s Minister Lynda Tabuya.

During her ministerial statement, Tabuya highlighted that the research investigated attacks on Fijian politicians for their political beliefs, views, and affiliations.

Tabuya says online comments were directed at male politicians four times more often than at female politicians.

She says online violence needs to be addressed.

“While there are several issues pertaining to gender-based violence that have found a home with digital and technological facilities, mainstream media and digital technologies also provide critical settings for violence prevention, while at the same time they can be vehicles that perpetuate and aggravate violence against women.”

Tabuya says sexting and cyberbullying are also occurring in schools, and students need to be educated on the consequences of such actions.